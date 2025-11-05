Seattle police arrest murder suspect in 31-year cold case

SEATTLE — More than three decades after her murder, the family of Tanya Marie Frazier may finally have justice.

Tanya Frazier was just 14 years old when she vanished on July 18, 1994. According to police, she had just left a summer school class at Meany Middle School when she went missing.

Her body was reportedly found by a man walking his dog along East Highland Drive in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Tanya was found only blocks away from where she was last seen.

Over 31 years later, on the evening of November 4, 2025, Seattle police homicide investigators could finally reach out to Tanya’s family with the news they had been waiting to hear – an arrest had been made in Tanya’s case.

SPD reports that 57-year-old Mark Anthony Russ was linked to Tanya’s murder through DNA. Russ, who was recently released from prison, was booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Homicide.

“Multiple generations of investigators and scientists have worked on this case for over three decades,” said Seattle Police Det. Rolf Norton. “Today is not a day for celebration; it’s a day to reflect on Tanya Frazier and her surviving family as they continue to grieve for their daughter, sister, and aunt. Our thoughts go out to them.”

