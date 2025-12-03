Seattle Police arrest man with drugs and hatchet near Smith Tower

SEATTLE — A man was arrested in Downtown Seattle after he was found with a hatchet and drugs, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested in an alley behind Smith Tower, which was closed to the public on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say that they saw the suspect had a small ziplock bag with white powder while they were talking to him.

He was arrested.

Police recovered meth, cocaine, a knife, items for drug use, and a hatchet.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the King County Jail.

He was later sent to Harborview Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

Officers have referred trespassing, drugs, and illegal gun possession to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office once the suspect is released.

