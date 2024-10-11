Seattle Police arrest four suspects tied to nearly 80 violent crimes across King County

Seattle Police have arrested one adult and three teenagers in connection with nearly 80 violent crimes across King County, including robberies, carjackings, and shootings.

Since September 5, local agencies have been investigating a spree of crimes targeting gas stations and late-night restaurants, with suspects often wielding firearms and arriving in stolen vehicles.

The suspects, aged 15 to 18, were arrested after a coordinated surveillance and arrest operation.

Police tracked the group to an apartment complex in Federal Way, where they were seen driving a stolen car.

With support from SWAT, King County’s Guardian One helicopter, and K9 units, the suspects were pursued for nearly an hour before being stopped with a tire deflation device.

Two suspects were arrested after a brief standoff, while two others were detained following a chase.

Police recovered two firearms, including one frequently seen in surveillance footage of the robberies.

The four suspects are also linked to a recent Bellevue carjacking and are expected to face charges related to additional crimes as further evidence is processed.

In total, law enforcement agencies from Seattle, Des Moines, Auburn, Tukwila, Bellevue, and other areas are involved in the investigation, as the suspects are believed to be responsible for 78 crimes throughout the region.

