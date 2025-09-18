Seattle police arrest delivery driver after shots fired on Capitol Hill

Seattle police arrested a 33-year-old man Wednesday after witnesses reported shots fired in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. to 25th Avenue East and East Prospect Street after people reported hearing two gunshots, according to Seattle police.

When they arrived, they learned a delivery driver in a marked truck had been seen standing in the street with a pistol.

Several witnesses gave officers a description of the truck and its license plate.

Police quickly located the vehicle nearby and detained the driver.

Investigators found shell casings and bullet damage at the scene.

A bystander told police they had been standing next to where the bullets struck.

Officers conducted a witness show-up before continuing the investigation.

A search warrant was later served on the truck, where police said they found a gun inside a backpack near the driver’s seat.

The man was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of assault, discharging a firearm and property damage.

©2025 Cox Media Group