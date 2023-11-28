Seattle police arrest 2 alleged drug dealers, large amount of drugs confiscated

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested two men accused of being high-level drug dealers in several Seattle neighborhoods.

The two men are alleged to be involved in the distribution of drugs in the University District, Ballard, Aurora corridor in Northgate, and Bitter Lake communities.

For the last three months, Seattle police detectives and agents with Homeland Security conducted surveillance on two men known for distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

At about 5 a.m. on Nov. 22, warrants were served on the men’s homes, a storage locker, and vehicles.

The men were found inside their homes and taken into custody.

The following was also confiscated by law enforcement:

4,162 grams of fentanyl pills (approximately 41,000 fentanyl pills).

2,261.9 grams of methamphetamine (5 pounds).

82.7 grams of cocaine (over half a pound).

1,762.8 grams of powder fentanyl (3.9 pounds).

$42,441 in US currency.

Rifle ammunition.

1 vehicle.

The 21-year-old was booked into the Snohomish County Jail and the 26-year-old was booked into the King County Jail.

Both men were arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in powder and pill form.

