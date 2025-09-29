Seattle Police are searching for black SUV after shooting in Captiol Hill

A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the knee in Capitol Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Police said in a blotter post that the shooting happened after a fight broke out between groups — an incident that was caught on video.

Officers received a call about the shooting near Broadway East and East Harrison Street around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday.

They found a victim with a gunshot wound, who was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect is seen on video driving up in a black SUV and firing several shots into the group.

SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

