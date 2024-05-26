Seattle Police are investigating a hit and run in the Denny Triangle neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Police detectives are investigating a hit and run in the Denny Triangle neighborhood in Seattle on Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to calls near the intersection between Olive Way and Minor Avenue of a man being hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the road.

Seattle Fire declared the victim deceased.

The area was secured and the officer started their search for the car involved.

Detectives assigned to the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad lead the investigation and ask anyone with information to call (206) 684-8923.





