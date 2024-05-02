Seattle PD arrest suspected drug trafficker, seizing large amounts of narcotics

NORTH SEATTLE — Seattle Police detectives (SPD) arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of drug trafficking on April 25.

The arrest comes after months of investigation involving Narcotics detectives, SWAT, Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Officers recovered a handgun, $16,000 in cash, and large amounts of narcotics including 14,000 fentanyl pills and almost a hundred pounds of methamphetamine.

According to SPD, the man mainly operated in North Seattle, North King, and South Snohomish Counties.

He was taken into custody on multiple counts of possession of narcotics, and unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into King County Jail.





©2024 Cox Media Group