Seattle Parks and Recreation host Water Safety Day at Rainier Beach Community Center and Pool

SEATTLE — On May 18, Seattle Parks and Recreation is hosting Water Safety Day at Ranier Beach Community Center and Pool supporting the Swim Seattle Initiative.

The initiative focuses on removing swimming barriers for children of all ages and focuses on communities that need it most.

Scholarships and financial aid are awarded to cover the cost of the program.

The event takes place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with various activities focused around swim safety.

“The event is open to the public and will include free activities, food, music, and guest speakers, as well as a limited number of life jacket giveaways. A free family swim will also be available from 12:30 to 2 P.M.,” Seattle Parks and Recreation said.

Families can follow the Parkways blog for additional information.





