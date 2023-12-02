Local

Seattle Parks and Rec hosts ‘Wintry Weekend Ice Skating Rink’ in Occidental Square

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PIONEER SQUARE, Wash. — Skaters of all ages are invited to the free Wintry Weekend Ice Skating Rink in Occidental Square starting Dec. 8.

The new synthetic ice rink will also be open on Dec. 9 and 10.

The event starts at 1 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Skates will be provided for free by the Seattle Parks Department.

