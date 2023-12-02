Seattle Parks and Rec hosts ‘Wintry Weekend Ice Skating Rink’ in Occidental Square

PIONEER SQUARE, Wash. — Skaters of all ages are invited to the free Wintry Weekend Ice Skating Rink in Occidental Square starting Dec. 8.

The new synthetic ice rink will also be open on Dec. 9 and 10.

The event starts at 1 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Skates will be provided for free by the Seattle Parks Department.

Skaters of all ages and skill levels are invited to strap on skates and glide across the free synthetic ice rink at Occidental Square, Dec. 8, 9 and 10.



