Seattle Parks and Rec facility catches fire in Mt. Baker neighborhood

SEATTLE — A Seattle Parks and Recreation facility in the Mt. Baker Beach neighborhood caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), 911 callers reported the fire around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke with flames visible through multiple windows on the north side of the building.

“The roof of part of the building collapsed, forcing crews to work in a defensive position by putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building,” reported SFD.

By 4 a.m., crews had the fire under control and remained on scene through the early morning to extinguish the fire.

SFD confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.

