Seattle officials plan to install barriers at Pike Place for World Cup, new renderings show

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) posted new renderings of what Pike Place Market may look like before the World Cup begins this summer.

The city will add more temporary barriers starting in April to limit vehicle traffic and increase pedestrian safety around the market, SDOT said in a release.

April’s installation will allow city planners to gather data before the World Cup in June.

The plan is to bring in concrete planters, mobile barricades, and fixed posts at 1st Avenue South and Pike Street, new renderings showed.

“These short-term improvements will help us to learn and plan for future upgrades, which could potentially include more robust forms of adjustable barricades which take longer to build than would be possible before the World Cup, and would make loading easier for businesses,” SDOT wrote in a release.

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