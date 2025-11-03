Seattle officers rescue woman from smoke-filled Capitol Hill apartment

Seattle police officers rescued a woman from a smoke-filled apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday evening after responding to a welfare check, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to an apartment building in the 500 block of 14th Avenue East for a welfare check.

When they arrived on the ninth floor, they heard a fire alarm sounding inside one of the units.

After receiving no response at the door, officers spoke with a neighbor who said the alarm had been going off for about 30 minutes.

Believing someone inside could be in danger, officers forced entry into the unit.

Inside, they found the apartment filled with smoke and a fire burning on the stovetop.

A 47-year-old woman was located inside, appearing confused and disoriented.

Officers pulled her out to safety as Seattle Fire Department crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and advised residents on the upper floors to evacuate temporarily due to heavy smoke.

Once the building was deemed safe, residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

Medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

