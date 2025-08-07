Seattle officers make arrest for assault caught on ‘Real Time Crime Center’ video

SEATTLE — Seattle Police have made an arrest using the new “Real Time Crime Center” (RTCC) technology.

SPD recently launched RTCC, which integrates various video and data streams for “enhanced analysis and investigation of crime incidents.”

On Aug. 6, police were made aware of an assault that happened around 1 a.m. on 3rd Avenue, near the McDonald’s.

Officers reached out to a RTCC systems analyst to find the incident-- and they did.

With the information, they found the suspect, who tried to get away. Police booked him into King County Jail for assault and obstructing a public officer.

Police investigated another involved subject and released him from the scene

“When officers reviewed the community space cameras, they saw the suspect walking up to the victim and assaulting him. The attack was seemingly unprovoked. The suspect punched, kicked, and threw knee strikes at the victim,” SPD said.

The 25-year-old victim was unable to stand and walk on his own due to his injuries. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

©2025 Cox Media Group