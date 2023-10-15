Seattle officers investigating after person shot near Cherry Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle officers are investigating after a person was shot near Cherry Hill.

Officers were called to the ER at the Swedish Cherry Hill Campus around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Fire crews were already there treating the person when officers arrived.

Officers spoke with the person but weren’t able to establish when and where he was shot.

The Seattle Police Department said eight minutes before that, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of 26 Avenue South.

SPD said the incident involved a silver sedan with multiple people.

Law enforcement is now working to connect that incident to the person at Swedish Cherry Hill.





©2023 Cox Media Group