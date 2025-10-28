Seattle murder suspect accidentally released from jail in California, officials say

A suspect in a deadly Seattle shooting was released from a Northern California jail by mistake on October 22, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.

Isaiah Jamon Andrews of Kent was being held at the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez, CA, on local charges, officials say.

Andrews is accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man near the Northgate Light Rail station on October 15.

Officials in California made the announcement on Monday, five days after Andrews was released.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office says that when staff realized he was released, authorities launched a search of the area but did not find him.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now handling the search. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441 or email tips@so.cccounty.us.

