20-year-old shot and killed near Northgate light rail station

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the Northgate light rail station on Wednesday.

Seattle Fire responded to the area on N Northgate Way just before 5 p.m. SFD told KIRO 7 the incident was reported as a shooting.

Crews tried to save the 20-year-old’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Seattle police to see if they are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story.

