Seattle mayor moves to toughen ‘nuisance’ law, targeting properties accused of attracting crime

Seattle’s mayor wants to beef up the city’s “nuisance” law that targets properties that attract crime.

The ordinance was used most recently against a Rainier Beach hookah lounge, where two people were fatally shot in March. The owner shut the lounge down.

The city’s chronic nuisance properties ordinance empowers the police chief to send a notice to the owner of a property, explaining why it’s considered a nuisance and requiring the owner to work with police to address the problems or face fines, including a potential $25,000 one-time penalty.

Under the 2009 law, a property can be declared a nuisance if it’s the scene of repeated gun violence, assaults, drug trafficking, prostitution, gang or firearm-related violations.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants to add liquor violations, which would allow the city to crack down on “after-hours” and other establishments that violate liquor laws.

Harrell is also proposing to add offenses that happen adjacent to a property or involve someone connected to the property. He said the cities of Tacoma and Spokane also include off-property offenses in their nuisance laws.

Harrell said the move would improve public safety.

“This legislation will allow the city to act decisively and effectively if a property becomes a continued source of crime and disorder for the surrounding community,” Harrell said in a statement.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes echoed the mayor’s statement.

“When our nightlife areas are safe, it fosters a stronger sense of community, attracts visitors, supports local businesses, and ultimately makes Seattle a more desirable place to live, work, and play for everyone,” Barnes said.

Harrell said the city has used the current chronic nuisance properties ordinance 17 times—against motels, nightclubs, private residences, an apartment building, and a commercial event space.

Legislation to amend the current ordinance has been sent to the Seattle City Council Public Safety Committee for consideration at its meeting on June 24.

