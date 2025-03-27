Seattle Mariners Opening Day: Everything you need to know before heading to the ballpark

SEATTLE — Despite the storms from Wednesday, a sure sign of spring is in the air in Seattle as the Mariners take to T-Mobile Park for their Opening Day for the 2025 regular season.

It’s been nearly six months since the Seattle Mariners faced off in a series against the Athletics, but the teams will meet again at 7:10 p.m. today.

As of this writing, there are still Opening Day tickets available. You can check them out here.

Here’s everything you need to know if you plan on heading to the ballpark:

Getting there

Car

T-Mobile Park is located at 1250 1st Ave S in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The park offers visitors a wide range of options for parking, with something available for every price range and preferred entrance and exit. You can park at the Mariners Garage, which is right next to the ballpark. This is typically the most expensive option but it puts you closer. There are also several parking garages and lots around the park and businesses nearby in SODO. Street parking is also available farther away from the park, at specified rates.

Light Rail

You can also take the Light Rail right to the Stadium stop-- it’ll be a short trek to the park.

Bus

4th Ave S & S Royal Brougham Way- Northbound, serving routes: 5, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 29, 33, 37, 116, 118, 119, 124, 131, 132, 150, 177, 178, 190

SoDo Busway & South Royal Brougham- Northbound, serving routes: 101, 102, 150, 177, 178, 190, 590, 594, 595.- Southbound, serving routes: 5, 11, 101, 102, 150, 177, 178, 190, 590, 594.

4th Ave S & Edgar Martinez Dr S- Southbound, serving bus routes 21, 116, 118, 119, 131, 132

Rideshare

Use Uber, Lyft and other rideshare alternatives to get to T-Mobile Park without having to park. Now, there is a designated rideshare lot located southeast of the ballpark. The lot is just a short walk from T-Mobile Park – less than five minutes from most gates! Be sure to check your rideshare app for exact pick-up and drop-off locations.

T-Mobile Rideshare Lot





What’s allowed

Bag Policy

Clear plastic bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ are permitted. One gallon clear plastic zip-top bags are also allowed.

Security must be able to see inside and identify items to the bottom of the bag. Items may not be used to obscure the view of bag contents, including but not limited to non-clear bags, pouches, etc. Bags with interior contents obscured from view are not allowed.

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are permitted. (Bags do not have to be clear plastic or vinyl.)

Backpacks, multi-compartment bags, duffle bags and purses larger than 4.5″x6.5″ are not permitted. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items or single compartment diaper bags (child must be present).

Food

Outside food is permitted in single-serving sizes.

Sealed, clear plastic water bottles up to 32oz, baby bottles, beverages related to medical needs, and unopened, soft-sided single serve containers like juice boxes are permitted.

Soda, coffee or other beverages are not allowed.

Guests may also bring in one empty plastic reusable bottle 32 ounces or smaller.

Weapons of any kind, aerosol containers, alcoholic beverages, flasks, coolers, explosives, selfie sticks, laser pointers and noisemakers are prohibited. See a full list of prohibited items here.

Forecast

Highs today will be in the upper-50s with pockets of showers and even some snow showers around 3,000′. If you are heading to the Mariners game, count on spotty showers moving through with temps in the mid-50s. Yes, that means that the roof will more than likely be closed!

Special Opening Day events

Player Introductions – Welcome the boys of summer back to Seattle as the entire 2025 roster is introduced from right field, a special Opening Day tradition.

Ceremonial First Pitch – The Countdown to Cooperstown will be underway as Ichiro Suzuki delivers the Ceremonial First Pitch.

Gold & Platinum Gloves – The Mariners will present Cal Raleigh & Dylan Moore with their 2024 Gold & Platinum Glove Awards.

Ceremonial Run Around the Bases – 9-year-old Blair from Sammamish will begin her Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington experience with the Mariners by taking the season’s first trip around the bases. As part of her Wish, Blair will also return to T-Mobile Park on April 8 to spend time on the field with her favorite Mariners players.

National Anthem – Performed by Seattle band The Head and the Heart and accompanied by a flyover by the U.S. Navy.

Rickey Henderson Tribute - The Mariners and Athletics will honor Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who sadly passed away this offseason, with a pregame ceremony including Rickey’s family members.

Ballpark Favorites Return – All of our fan-favorite moments are back, including the return of the Salmon Run, Hydro Challenge, Hotdogs from Heaven, plus some new surprises.

Magnetic Schedule – All fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Magnetic Schedule, courtesy of Starbucks.

First pitch

Logan Gilbert will make his first career Opening Day start on the heels of a 2024 season in which he earned his first All-Star selection and finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting. The decision, made by Mariners manager Dan Wilson, was between Gilbert and staff veteran Luis Castillo, who started the opener each of the past two seasons.

Likely lineup

New 2025 food and drink options

The Seattle Mariners have announced new food options at T-Mobile Park for the 2025 season.

Included in this season’s menu are pork soup dumplings named ‘Lil Dumpers, inspired by catcher Cal Raleigh’s nickname ‘Big Dumper,’ as well as ‘Ichi Wings’ to honor Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki.

The team also announced Mariners blue corndogs battered with honey and a spicy crunch in addition to ice cream nachos with soft-serve and waffle chips.

See the team’s full list of the new offerings and where to find them in the park:

Walk-Off Market (Sec. 105, 126, 141):

Ichi Wings (Sec. 105)—using the very recipe created for Ichiro in the clubhouse kitchen

Lil’ Dumpers (Sec. 105, 141)—hot and fresh steamed pork soup dumplings playing off Cal Raleigh’s “Big Dumper” nickname

Turn Two Teriyaki Chicken Bowl (Sec. 105, 141)—a special teriyaki recipe in collaboration with world-renowned chef Kenji López-Alt

Plus, Ballpark Bahn Mi, Holy Smokes Brisket Sandwich, Hickory Smoked Pork Sliders and more!

New Eye-Catching Options:

Souvenir Tridents Up Cup (Walk-off Markets and more)—can be used with all the ballpark’s beverage offerings, holding up to 32oz

What Up Corn Dog (Sec. 143, 195, 319, 333)—a Mariners blue, honey-battered corn dog with a spicy crunch

Ice Cream Nachos—soft serve ice cream with thick, crunchy waffle chips, sprinkles and caramel

Nakagawa Sushi (Sec. 132): In honor of the Mariners legend and Hall of Famer, the Bothell-based establishment will offer the IchiRoll—as well as Vegetable, California, Seattle and Shiso Hama Rolls.

In honor of the Mariners legend and Hall of Famer, the Bothell-based establishment will offer the IchiRoll—as well as Vegetable, California, Seattle and Shiso Hama Rolls. King’s Court Stand (Sec. 144): Grab a taste of royalty with a King’s Court Turkey Leg, making its return to the ballpark in honor of “King Félix” Hernández .

Grab a taste of royalty with a King’s Court Turkey Leg, making its return to the ballpark in honor of “King Félix” Hernández Sumo Dog (Sec. 190): New to the ballpark this season, Sumo Dog will offer combinations of the classic American hot dog with a nod to Japanese Izakaya.

New to the ballpark this season, Sumo Dog will offer combinations of the classic American hot dog with a nod to Japanese Izakaya. Great State Burger (T-Mobile ‘Pen, Sec. 218): The Washington-based Great State will make its ballpark debut with Cheeseburgers, Chicken Strip Combos, Veggie Burgers and their hearty Great State Burger.

The Washington-based Great State will make its ballpark debut with Cheeseburgers, Chicken Strip Combos, Veggie Burgers and their hearty Great State Burger. Tamari Bar (Sec. 133): In its second season at the ballpark, Tamari Bar is adding Shrimp Katsu Sticks as an add-on option to the popular Area 206 Curry.

In its second season at the ballpark, Tamari Bar is adding Shrimp Katsu Sticks as an add-on option to the popular Area 206 Curry. Salt & Straw (Sec. 152): Salt and Straw returns with a rotation of their handmade ice cream flavors throughout the season, including their popular Birthday Cakes & Blackberries.

Salt and Straw returns with a rotation of their handmade ice cream flavors throughout the season, including their popular Birthday Cakes & Blackberries. Marination (T-Mobile ‘Pen, Sec. 119): Check out new offerings from fan-favorite Marination like Li-Hing Gummy Bears and Furikake Pretzels.

Check out new offerings from fan-favorite Marination like Li-Hing Gummy Bears and Furikake Pretzels. Ballard Pizza (Sec. 131, 241): This season, fans can enjoy a rotating selection of pizzas from celebrated local chef Ethan Stowell—like the Spicy Italian and Troll Pizza.

This season, fans can enjoy a rotating selection of pizzas from celebrated local chef Ethan Stowell—like the Spicy Italian and Troll Pizza. Chick Chick Boom (Sec. 106): Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will be introduced at Chick Chick Boom—offering chicken sandwiches, tender baskets and more.













