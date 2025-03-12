Seattle Mariners announce more value games, snacks and beer

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are helping fans keep a little more cash in their wallets for the 2025 season.

The team announced an expanded list of value opportunities, including 30 games with tickets as low as $10. Fans can secure tickets by clicking here.

“We strive to make Mariners baseball accessible and affordable to all of our fans across the region,” said Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel in a news release. “By taking advantage of our value program, Mariners fans can enjoy a ticket, hot dog, and a beer for less than $20 at almost half of our home games in 2025.”

Mariners 2025 Value Highlights:

Four New Value Menu Items : Pocky Stix, Jalapeno Popcorn, Little Bites Mini Muffins, and Tostitos-n-Guac Snack Pack will all be featured on the value menu for the first time.

: Pocky Stix, Jalapeno Popcorn, Little Bites Mini Muffins, and Tostitos-n-Guac Snack Pack will all be featured on the value menu for the first time. Mariners Value Craft Draft : The team is bringing draft beer to the value menu for the first time. Happy hour prices never end with 16 oz draft beers for $8.

: The team is bringing draft beer to the value menu for the first time. Happy hour prices never end with 16 oz draft beers for $8. More Non-Alcoholic Beer Options: In response to feedback from fans, the Mariners have expanded the non-alcoholic beer selection to include three choices on the value beer menu.

In response to feedback from fans, the Mariners have expanded the non-alcoholic beer selection to include three choices on the value beer menu. Pre & Postgame Happy Hours

Happy Hour in the ‘Pen will now include a 20 oz Batched Cocktail and Slushietown’s 20 oz Spiked Slushie, in addition to the popular 16 oz draft beer options.

For the first hour after the final out, Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley will offer 50% off all pizzas and $5 draft beers.

Mariners Value Menu (all items under $5):

Hemplers Value Hot Dog

Tostitos Ballpark Nacho

Coca-Cola 16 oz Refillable Fountain Soda

Value Peanuts

Ballpark Churro

Ice Cream Sandwich

Red Rope

Big Papa Pickle

Hot Mama Pickle

Choco Cookie

Pocky Stix

Jalapeno Popcorn

Little Bites Mini Muffins

Tostitos-n-Guac Snack Pack

Mariners Value Beer (starting at $5):

16 oz Value Craft Draft (2 choices)

pFriem Lager

Deschutes King Krispy Pilsner

Bale Breaker Pilsner

Modelo Michelada

Shiner Bock

Asahi Japanese Lager

Corona (NA)

Athletic IPA (NA)

Blue Moon (NA)

Métier Double Play

Keystone Light

Miller High Life





