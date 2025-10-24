Seattle Mariners land 3 Silver Slugger finalists as team is up for AL Honor

SEATTLE — Three Mariners players have been named finalists for the Silver Slugger Award, and the team may also gain American League honors.

Major League Baseball and Louisville Slugger® named Cal Raleigh, second baseman Jorge Polanco and outfielder Julio Rodríguez.

This is the first time any of these players has been named a finalist.

Raleigh has been named a finalist for four consecutive seasons since 2022.

The catcher had a stellar season, as this year’s home run leader, Raliegh set records for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher and a switch-hitter, surpassing legends like Salvador Perez and Mickey Mantle.

This is the first time that Polanco has been named as a finalist since 2021.

Polanco ranked second among qualified second basemen in slugging based on an .821 OPS, and his offensive contributions to the team were with a wRC+ of 132.

He also set a franchise record-tying streak of doubles in seven games in September and earned Player of the Week honors in April.

Rodríguez was a Silver Slugger recipient in 2022 and 2023, being the only player to win each in the first two years in Major League Baseball since 1980.

He was the first player in franchise history to record multiple 30+ home run and 30+ stolen base seasons, logging a total of 106 runs, 31 doubles, 4 triples, 32 home runs, 95 RBI, 30 stolen bases and 44 walks.

The team was also named as a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger Team of the Year Award.

The winners of the Silver Slugger Award will be announced on Nov. 7

