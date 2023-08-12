Seattle Mariners gear up for Félix Hernández’s Hall of Fame Induction Night

SEATTLE — According to a recent press release from the Seattle Mariners, Félix Hernández’s Hall of Fame Induction Night on Aug 12, has been sold out.

The Saturday evening game is part of a week-long celebration honoring “King Félix”. With the first game sold out, tickets for the other two games are going fast. On Aug. 11, Hall of Fame Fireworks will be presented by T-Mobile. And on Aug. 13, the first 20,000 fans through the gates will get a commemorative Félix Hernández Bobblehead.

The Mariners will host the Baltimore Orioles for all three games while continuing their postseason push. Friday night’s game will start at 7:10 pm, and Sunday’s will begin at 1:10 pm.

For tickets and more information visit Mariners.com/Tickets.

