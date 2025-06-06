Seattle man killed from 3,000-foot fall down Alaska mountain

SEATTLE — The body of a ski mountaineer found dead in Alaska has been identified as a Seattle man.

On June 2, Alex Chiu, 41, died as a result of a 3,000-foot fall from the Mt. McKinley West Buttress climbing route on to the Peters Glacier in Denali National Park.

The other two members of Chiu’s expedition reported that the un-roped ski mountaineer fell at a location known as Squirrel Point towards the Peters Glacier, an exposed rocky and serac covered 3,000-foot face.

After witnessing the fall, the reporting party lowered over the edge as far as possible but was unable to see or hear Chiu.

They then descended the West Buttress route for additional help before proceeding to Camp 1.

Due to high winds and snow, ground and air search was unable to access the accident site until the early morning hours of June 4.

His body has been turned over to the medical examiner.

