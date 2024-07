TACOMA — Tacoma police say a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the 9200 block of South Hosmer Street.

Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. where the man was found with a single gunshot wound.

Officer and later medics with the Tacoma Fire Department tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

TPD is investigating the man’s death as a homicide. He has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

