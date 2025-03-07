Seattle man faces 35 felony charges of stealing 11 firearms, 5 cars in months-long crime spree

A Seattle man is facing 35 felony charges, including multiple counts of burglary, vehicle theft, and firearm offenses, following a months-long crime spree across King County, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors allege that Rory A. Hutchison, 36, committed a series of burglaries between November 2024 and February 2025, targeting homes and businesses in Seattle, Medina, Sammamish, and Everett.

Court records state that Hutchison stole vehicles, firearms, and valuables, often returning to the crime scenes in stolen cars to commit additional offenses.

According to the documents, Hutchison allegedly stole nine assault rifles, two handguns, and at least five vehicles, along with jewelry, cash, credit cards, and electronics.

He also allegedly swapped stolen license plates to evade detection.

Surveillance footage, witness statements, and forensic evidence—including fingerprints on a recovered stolen vehicle—linked him to the crimes, investigators said.

Authorities detailed a pattern in Hutchison’s alleged crimes, in which he frequently targeted unoccupied homes and stole vehicles to aid in further offenses.

In November 2024, a Medina homeowner returned from a trip to find her house burglarized and her white Mercedes SLC stolen. Jewelry, silverware, and personal documents were also missing.

Days later, a Seattle woman on vacation reported her Audi Q5 stolen, along with credit cards that were later used fraudulently.

In December, two Seattle restaurants were burglarized overnight, with cash stolen from the register and mail taken from the businesses.

Between Dec. 4 and 5, a burglary at a home in the Fremont neighborhood resulted in the theft of 11 firearms, including multiple AR-15-style rifles and handguns. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a suspect returning to the home with a trailer before loading the stolen gun safe into a vehicle.

Prosecutors said Hutchison, who has prior felony convictions, is legally barred from possessing firearms.

Investigators said Hutchison switched vehicles frequently to avoid detection. The white Mercedes stolen in Medina was recovered in Seattle in mid-December with swapped license plates. Another stolen car, a Lexus SUV, was found in Everett outside a storage facility where authorities say Hutchison rented two units. A black BMW X5, allegedly stolen from a Sammamish home, was also located in the parking lot of a Seattle motel where Hutchison had reportedly been staying.

Hutchison has a lengthy criminal record, including prior convictions for burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, and unlawful firearm possession, court documents state.

Records show he has failed to appear in court at least 24 times since 2017.

Prosecutors requested $250,000 bail, saying the defendant’s history of failing to appear and the likelihood that he would commit additional offenses if released.

Hutchison is facing 35 felony charges, including:

Multiple counts of residential burglary

Theft of motor vehicles

Theft of firearms

Unlawful possession of firearms

Burglary in the second degree

He remains in custody pending trial.





