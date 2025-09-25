Seattle man convicted in connection with large-scale national drug operation

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — A Seattle man, along with two other men, was convicted in connection with a domestic and international drug and money laundering case.

Bryce Hill, a 28-year-old from Seattle, Washington, was convicted of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Hill was charged along with 35 individuals as part of the Monarrez Drug Trafficking Organization.

The drug ring, based in Arizona, is believed to have trafficked large amounts of drugs across the U.S. from August 2021 to June 2023.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was able to obtain a search warrant for Hill’s apartment using information gathered through a federal wiretap.

While searching Hill’s apartment, agents found:

27 kilograms of fentanyl pills

Multiple firearms

$387,000 in cash

In total, agents recovered over five kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of fentanyl, and over 500 grams of methamphetamine from the 35 suspects involved in the case.

“The dangerous reality of large-scale drug trafficking organizations isn’t just about peddling huge quantities of poison – it’s also the violence they bring,” said Federal Bureau of Investigation Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek.

Hill’s sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

He could face up to 10 years or life in prison and a fine of $10 million.

