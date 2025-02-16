Seattle man arrested for suspicion of sexual exploitation of children

SEATTLE — A 40-year-old man is under arrest suspected of sexually exploiting children in other states and another country.

An investigation by the Seattle Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2024.

A parent in another state discovered on their child’s phone that the child may have been sexually exploited by a man believed to be in Seattle.

The parent then reported their suspicion to their local police before it was sent over to SPD.

After search warrants were approved, SPD requested records from an internet service provider and other online services to get an ID on the suspect.

During their investigation, they found sexually explicit conversations, images and videos liked to children.

The suspect had victimized a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.

One of the children was victimized for three years, according to SPD.

Police executed a search warrant on Feb. 13 of the suspect’s home and collected evidence connected to their investigation.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes – electronic communication, as well as viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The man was booked into King County Jail.

