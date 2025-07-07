Seattle man arrested after allegedly threatening neighbor over fireworks with pistol

Seattle police arrested a man Friday night in the University District after he allegedly stole fireworks and threatened a neighbor with a firearm, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on July 4 to the 8000 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast after receiving a report that a man had taken fireworks and then displayed a gun during a confrontation.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim and determined there was probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony harassment and misdemeanor theft.

The suspect had returned to a nearby home within view of the victim.

Officers were able to contact him by phone and convince him to come outside.

The man told officers he had taken fireworks that were left unattended in the park to dispose of them safely.

He denied threatening anyone with a firearm but admitted telling the victim, “fireworks are not worth your life.”

The suspect also told police he owned only long guns and had no pistols.

He refused to let officers see his firearms or retrieve them, telling officers to obtain a search warrant.

Police applied for and were granted a warrant.

During the search, they recovered 11 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home.

Officers also found the pistol reportedly used during the initial incident.

The man was booked into King County Jail on charges of felony harassment and misdemeanor theft.

