Seattle man arrested in 1994 cold case appears in court

SEATTLE — After more than three decades, a suspect has been charged in the murder of 14-year-old Tanya Marie Frazier, whose body was found near Meaney Middle School in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Mark Anthony Russ appeared in court to face charges related to the 1994 disappearance of Tanya Marie Frazier. She vanished after attending a summer school class. Her body was discovered in nearby woods, leading to a lengthy investigation.

“Tanya was a 14-year-old girl, she was sweet… and innocent in the most pure way,” said Teara Frazier, Tanya’s sister. “She was my big sister, so she was my protector.”

Rosemary Frazier, another family member, expressed her mixed emotions upon hearing the news of Russ’s arrest, saying, “I was elated, shocked, all of it.”

Police arrested Mark Anthony Russ after DNA evidence linked him to Tanya’s murder. Russ had recently been released from prison before being taken into custody for this case. The family expressed relief and hope for justice following Russ’s court appearance, with loved ones committed to attending all court proceedings.

The arrest of Mark Anthony Russ brings hope for closure to Tanya Marie Frazier’s family, who have waited decades for justice.

“We’re hoping to see this through. We’ll be here every day and pray for justice,” said Rosemary Frazier.

