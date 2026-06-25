Seattle Kraken release shortened preseason schedule for 2026-2027 season

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken unveiled the team’s 2026-27 preseason schedule this week.

The Kraken will play only four preseason contests, split between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

The NHL has shortened the preseason, down from six, to accommodate an expanded 84-game regular season.

Preseason will kick off with a home game on Sept. 19 vs. Vancouver, immediately followed by a trip to the Saddledome to battle the Flames on Sept. 20.

Seattle will host Calgary at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 24 and close out the preseason with a road game in Vancouver against the Canucks on Sept. 26.

Tickets for Seattle’s two preseason home games will go on sale at a later date here.

“Everything’s going to happen extremely fast this year,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. “We have to get down to our team very quickly.”

The Kraken finished their 2025-2026 regular season with a 34-37-11 record, missing the NHL playoffs for the third consecutive year.

©2026 Cox Media Group