Seattle judge rules U.S. must allow entry for refugees previously approved before travel ban

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A federal judge in Seattle ruled that the U.S. must allow refugees blocked by the travel ban to enter the country.

According to The Washington State Standard, U.S. District Court Judge Jamal Whitehead argued that the Trump administration must allow entry for the approximately 80 refugees who were already approved and cleared all requirements.

The case was brought to Whitehead by refugee groups, including Lutheran Community Services Northwest, based in Tacoma. These groups argued in the lawsuit against the Trump administration that the halted refugee admissions, via an executive order issued on Trump’s first day in office, need to be allowed into the U.S.

Whitehead agreed, ruling the president’s order “crossed the line” of separation of powers. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed Whitehead’s ruling only to allow the entry of refugees whose applications were approved before Trump signed the executive order, according to The Washington State Standard.

Whitehead also ordered the government to speed up entry for unaccompanied kids and Afghan refugees in Qatar.

The ruling is expected to be appealed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

