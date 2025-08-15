Seattle hires more than 100 new police recruits in 2025, city says

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Police Department announced the hiring of more than 100 new police recruits so far this year, calling it a major milestone in the city’s effort to rebuild its police force.

The recruits, hired as of July 2025, are now in training to become sworn officers.

City officials say the new hires represent progress toward restoring police staffing levels, a stated priority for the Harrell administration.

The city has worked to speed up hiring by streamlining the application process, expanding recruitment marketing, and focusing on attracting candidates from diverse backgrounds.

“Hiring more than 100 new officers so far this year marks a significant milestone in addressing the police staffing crisis our administration inherited,” Harrell said. “With Chief Shon Barnes at the helm, and recent data showing a decline in crime rates, we are making Seattle safer while prioritizing accountability and strengthening trust between our officers and the community.”

Chief Barnes said the new recruits include people from a variety of professional backgrounds, such as medics, military veterans, and officers transferring from other departments.

Many are multilingual, speaking languages such as Spanish and Hindi.

“This is an incredibly talented group,” Barnes said. “This is not only a testament to our commitment to rebuilding our department, but also a reflection of the extraordinary leadership shown by individuals involved in recruiting, training, and onboarding.”

The recruits will undergo comprehensive training before being assigned to the department’s five precincts. Courses include cultural competency, defensive driving, de-escalation techniques, and interpersonal communication.

SPD Assistant Chief Lori Aagard, who oversees training, said the department aims to prepare officers as both public safety professionals and community leaders.

Entry-level SPD recruits earn a starting salary of $103,000, while lateral officers start at $116,000.

The department has intensified recruiting through social media outreach, YouTube content, higher pay, and partnerships such as SkillBridge, which helps active-duty service members transition into civilian careers.

Applicants must be at least 20.5 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be physically fit, and able to obtain a Washington State driver’s license.

Candidates must pass written and physical agility tests, a background investigation, medical evaluation, and a polygraph exam. Successful applicants attend the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

The city has shortened the police hiring process from an average of five to nine months to three to five months.

Changes include electronic background checks, remote physical agility testing, a bi-weekly exam schedule, and improved candidate tracking.

City officials say the goal is to prevent losing qualified applicants to other departments due to delays.

