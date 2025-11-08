Seattle flights impacted as FAA cuts go into place

SEATTLE — Hundreds of flights across the United States have been canceled due to the government shutdown. Federal officials warn more cuts could be coming if the shutdown continues.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated a 4% reduction in flights at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Friday. The number will rise to 10% by next Friday, and possibly up to 20% down the line.

Flight tracking website FlightAware said 12 flights were canceled out of Seattle on Friday, but airport officials have warned the site is not always accurate in its count.

“We thought maybe we’ll get on an airplane today. But if we do, can we get back?” said Sarah Marsh, a traveler flying from SEA to San Jose.

Karen Derato, another traveler at SEA, had to cancel her flight after delays pushed her too close to her connection.

“We weren’t going to be able to make it, potentially,” she said. “We’re in the back of the plane.”

Perry Cooper from the Port of Seattle downplayed concerns, noting that about 70% of flights either start or end in Seattle, which could help the airport navigate the chaos better than others.

“Unlike a lot of other places, say Atlanta or Denver, that have a lot of connections,” Cooper said. “Most people hear about it before they come to the terminal.”

Aviation analyst Scott Hamilton compared the situation to a major snowstorm.

“But instead of being confined to a particular region, you’re talking about the entire country,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he was choosing to avoid air traffic altogether until the shutdown ends, especially because he has no current need to fly anywhere he could otherwise drive.

“When you get people who are exhausted in charge of things, accidents happen,” he said. “Up to this point, we’ve been lucky that there hasn’t been an accident related to the government shutdown.”

Travelers are advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual and stay updated on their flight status as the situation develops.

Many major airlines are waiving change fees to help passengers rebook impacted flights.

Experts are now warning the cuts could impact Thanksgiving travel prices, which are already up between 2-21% this year over last, according to discount travel site Going.com.

