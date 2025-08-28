Seattle firefighters respond to natural gas leak in Interbay

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a natural gas leak along 15th Avenue West in Interbay on Thursday morning.

Emergency vehicles lined the street while crews responded.

According to Seattle Fire, “firefighters secured the natural gas line to a commercial building and monitored the air within the impacted businesses.”

Community members were told to please avoid the area while crews worked, and crews determined it was safe for residents to reoccupy.

©2025 Cox Media Group