Seattle firefighters remove roof of car to save trapped driver

The Seattle Fire Department says a group of its firefighters removed the roof of a car to save a trapped person Monday morning.

It happened before 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters say two cars crashed into each other on 44th Avenue Southwest.

One of the cars landed on its side, trapping the driver.

At last check, the person is stable.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

