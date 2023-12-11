Seattle Fire responds to collision involving pick-up truck and dump truck

Crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a collision involving a pick-up truck and a dump truck Monday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., Seattle Fire reported to the call in the 5600 block of 1st Avenue South.
Two people in the pick-up truck were extricated by firefighters and are in stable condition.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
