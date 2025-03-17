Seattle Fire Dept. training facility burglarized, smashed with department vehicle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who used a Seattle Fire Department (SFD) vehicle to crash into SFD’s joint training facility to burglarize it.

On March 16, a captain with the Seattle Fire Department called Seattle Police to report an overnight burglary. When the captain arrived at the training facility, he saw that both front gates had been destroyed and that a Seattle Fire Department pickup truck was used to break them down. He also found a hole that had been cut in the chain link portion of the main gate to gain access to the facility.

The truck’s ignition appeared damaged and the driver’s side window was shattered.

It appears the suspect or suspects broke into three trailers on the property, and an axe was found on the ground near the engine bay.

It’s unclear what items have been stolen, and Seattle Fire will take inventory of the facility.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

