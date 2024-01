RAINIER BEACH, Wash — Seattle firefighters rescued people who were trapped in their vehicle in Rainier Beach Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it all started with a three-car crash in the 8800 block of Rainier Avenue South.

8800 block of Rainier Ave. S.: All patients are out of the vehicles. The response is being downgraded to just a few crews. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 6, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group