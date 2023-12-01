Local

Seattle Fire Department evacuates building after victims exposed in hazmat incident

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Hazmat Exposure

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Hazmat response crews and the Seattle Fire Department are evacuating a building in the 5300 block of Leary Avenue Northwest in Ballard.

“Several patients are being evaluated for reported exposure,” said a spokesperson.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read