Seattle Fire Department evacuates building after victims exposed in hazmat incident

SEATTLE — Hazmat response crews and the Seattle Fire Department are evacuating a building in the 5300 block of Leary Avenue Northwest in Ballard.
“Several patients are being evaluated for reported exposure,” said a spokesperson.
5300 block of Leary Ave NW: Crews on scene are evacuating the building as a safety precaution. Several patients are being evaluated for reported exposure.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 1, 2023
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
©2023 Cox Media Group