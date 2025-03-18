Seattle eyes controversial change of zoning requirements in SODO

SEATTLE — Today, the Seattle City Council is set to decide if they should change the zoning requirements in the Stadium District of the SODO neighborhood to allow housing near the urban waterfront.

Two years ago, the council changed some zoning rules that allow housing in urban industry zones. For the SODO neighborhood, that’s around the port. But the stadium district has its own code that prohibits this.

This afternoon, the council will decide if they should remove it to allow affordable housing near all the businesses in the area, a move that more than 70 different workforce groups in the area have concerns about. These concerns include safety consequences, economic considerations, restricting the port’s ability to function, giving up rare industrial land, and increasing traffic and congestion.

The rough outline of the rezoned area around 1st Avenue and Occidental includes T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field. At least half of the new housing units would be required to be available at affordable rent pricing.

The council will meet today at 2 p.m. to vote.









