Seattle driver hospitalized after suspected DUI crash damages utility pole

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his car into a utility pole early Friday morning in Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The incident occurred at 5:21 a.m. in the 3800 block of Rainier Avenue South. Responding officers found the car heavily damaged and leaking fluids while blocking both southbound lanes of the road.

The utility pole sustained extensive damage, requiring a full replacement.

Seattle Fire Department personnel were already on the scene when police arrived, providing medical aid to the driver, who suffered a significant forehead laceration.

The driver requested an ambulance and was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

During their investigation, officers determined the driver was under the influence.

A warrant was obtained for a blood draw, which was executed while the driver remained in custody. After completing the blood draw, the driver was released from custody.

Seattle Department of Transportation video courtesy safetyvid.com.

