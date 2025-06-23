Seattle dog park to close to remove potentially deadly plant

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation says it’s temporarily closing a popular dog park on Thursday to remove an invasive plant that can be deadly to pets.

From 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., crews will remove foxtail plants from the Genesee Off Leash area.

Foxtail is a weed with barbed seed heads that grows throughout the region. They’re especially dangerous during the summer months when they’re dried out.

According to the American Kennel Club, the barbed part of the weed can stick to a dog’s fur and even burrow into their skin.

If they’re inhaled, the plant can end up in a pet’s lungs and be deadly.

Your dog may have an embedded foxtail if you see these symptoms:

If you see a foxtail on your dog’s fur or skin, you can try to remove it with tweezers. If you are seeing any of the signs listed above or signs that a foxtail has broken through the skin, take your dog to an emergency vet right away.

