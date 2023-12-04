Seattle City Light warns customers to prepare for outages amid ‘inclement weather’ warning

SEATTLE — As upcoming forecasts call for another round of “inclement weather,” Seattle City Light is reaching out to its customers to warn of potential power outages.

They say one of the best things you can do is to check that your devices are charged and that you have a light source.

“Just in case, ensure your devices are charged, and fresh flashlight batteries are at the ready,” said a spokesperson.

For more tips on preparing for outages, visit the Seattle City Light website.

©2023 Cox Media Group