Seattle City Council approves expansion of street camera program

SEATTLE — After hearing from dozens of people during a public commentary period, the Seattle City Council has voted 7-2 in favor of expanding the city’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) network.

The existing 50-plus cameras were installed less than a year ago, in October of 2024.

These cameras are in the downtown core, the Chinatown-International District, and on Aurora Ave. N.

The new cameras will be added to areas of Capitol Hill, the stadium district near Pioneer Square and near Garfield and Nova High Schools.

It’s unclear how quickly these new cameras would be put up.

Members of the public who spoke out against the cameras voiced concerns of privacy violations and how the surveillance video would be used.

The city says it has helped with dozens of investigations already and that it has allowed police to respond quickly.

©2025 Cox Media Group