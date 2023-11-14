Seattle City Council to vote on $1.5 million for ‘ineffective’ police technology or tiny homes

The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote on whether it should use $1.5 million for an “ineffective” police surveillance technology called ‘ShopSpotter,’ or for tiny house villages, according to a news release from Councilmember Lisa Herbold.

“This technology simply doesn’t work. In fact, the research shows that it hurts police response times by repeatedly sending officers to mistaken alerts, pulling them away from doing work elsewhere,” said Councilmember Herbold. “We absolutely need to do more to address gun violence, but this is just throwing money away. It’s money that we should be using to bring people experiencing homelessness, people who are disproportionately impacted by violence, into shelter and safety.”

According to the news release, several cities like Portland, Atlanta, and Chicago all decided to stop using the technology.

“A report by the Chicago inspector general found that around 90% of ‘ShotSpotter’ alerts are false positives, resulting in police being dispatched 40,000 times when no gun-related violence had taken place,” explained the release.

The ACLU-WA also asked the city council to stop funding ‘ShopSpotter.’

“While ‘ShotSpotter’ has proven to be ineffective, Seattle should absolutely be investing in urgently addressing gun violence,” said the release from Councilmember Herbold.

The Seattle City Council hosted a public hearing Monday night on the 2024 budget. The city council will vote on ‘ShopSpotter’ on Friday, November 14, during the Select Budget Committee Meeting.

To voice your opinion on where the money should be invested, you can email council@seattle.gov.

