Seattle City Council set to vote on controversial drug use ordinance

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmembers are expected to vote on an ordinance on Tuesday to align the city’s drug use laws with state legislation passed earlier this year.

The ordinance would allow SPD officers to arrest people for using drugs in public in situations where they deem the person a threat to others. In instances where the person is instead considered a threat to themselves, an officer will be permitted to “coordinate efforts for diversion, outreach, and other alternatives to arrest.”

The text of the ordinance points to Seattle’s growing drug crisis as the main impetus behind it.

“Between January 1, 2023, and June 30, 2023-the first six months of the year-Seattle has recorded 378 overdose deaths compared to 202 in the same period in 2022, an increase of 87 percent,” it reads. “The widespread availability and use of these deadly synthetic drugs are straining City resources and, as such, negatively impacts the provision of other emergency medical services.”

In June, a similar proposal was voted down by city council by a slim 5-4 margin.

This also comes alongside a bid from Mayor Bruce Harrell to divert $20 million to treatment and overdose response services, as well as $7 million in new capital investments designed to stand up resources within the next year.

This latest vote will take place as part of the council 2 p.m. session on Tuesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group