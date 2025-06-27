Seattle Children’s welcomes furry friend

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital has welcomed a new, extra fluffy employee.

He’s the first facility dog to work at Seattle Children’s Hospital, and he’s already bringing up the level of care for kids and families who desperately need it.

Nash the Golden Retriever brings smiles to a place where things are sometimes hard.

“I mean, the most rewarding part of this is just the joy, the joy that he brings people,” said Tyler Domingo, Nash’s handler.

Domingo says that in just one month on the job, Nash has provided medicine that no one else can.

“You’re helping support kids who are learning how to walk again, talk again... their families are navigating significant grief and loss,”

This good boy’s job is making others feel good, too.

“I can walk past anybody in the hallway and they’re smiling ear to ear," said Domingo about this golden boy.

Nash’s training is thanks to the group Canine Companions.

Tyler says Nash is so obviously invaluable, Seattle Children’s is already planning to get another facility dog.

