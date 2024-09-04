Seattle Center Monorail fare to increase

SEATTLE — Beginning January 1, 2025, Seattle Center Monorail fares will increase, according to a release sent by the Seattle Center Wednesday.

The City of Seattle’s contract with the private operator of the monorail includes a fare increase schedule to keep up with rising costs.

One-way fare increase details are as follows:

Adult fare (ages 19-64), currently $3.50, increases to $4.00

Youth fare (ages 6-18), currently $1.75, increases to $2.00

Reduced rate (riders who are 65+, disabled, possess Medicare cards, active-duty U.S. military personnel with ID, ORCA LIFT cards accepted), currently $1.75, increases to $2.00

Adult monthly pass, non-ORCA, currently $70, increases to $80.00

Reduced monthly pass, non-ORCA, currently $35, increases to $40.00

Passengers can purchase monorail tickets online or by using the ticket vending machines at Seattle Center and Westlake Monorail Stations. Passengers can also use an ORCA card as fare payment.

People can comment on the fare increase via email through October 21, 2024: valancy.blackwell@seattle.gov.

