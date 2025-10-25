Seattle celebrates opening of new Sodo bike trail along East Marginal Way

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Bicyclists have a new, safer way to pedal into downtown Seattle from the south end.

On Saturday morning, the city celebrated the opening of a new bike trail with a ribbon cutting along East. Marginal Way South.

The brand new path completely separates bike traffic from the big rigs that use that road.

It stretches for about 1.5 miles, from Spokane Street to the downtown waterfront, an area heavily used by freight trucks on their way to the Port of Seattle.

Construction on the $72 million dollar project began a year and a half ago.

The two-way protected bike lane has been open for a couple of weeks.

It was unveiled on October 9th.

Five days later, the city reopened E. Marginal Way S. to two-way traffic after months of construction.

Construction crews are still busy working on a segment of the bike lane south of S. Horton St., on the east side of E. Marginal Way S.

While that work continues, bicyclists can use the shared path on the west side of the street between S. Spokane St and S. Horton St.

Heading north into downtown Seattle, they can then connect to the new two-way bike lane using a new crossing at S. Horton St.

The city has published a map on its website outlining the new detour that links to the new protected bike trail:

Bicyclists have a new, safer way to pedal into downtown Seattle from the south end. (Diagram provided by Seattle Department of Transportation.) ((Diagram provided by Seattle Department of Transportation.))

The East Marginal Way Corridor Improvement Project runs along E. Marginal Way S. from S. Atlantic St. to 1st Ave. S.

It is comprised of three sections: north, central and south.

The new bike trail is part of the north segment.

The central segment will eventually add a new shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists south of S. Spokane St., to Diagonal Ave. S.

Because space is limited there, the path will begin on the east side of the street.

Users will then have to cross the street at a crosswalk, and move to the west side.

The south section of the project is currently still being designed.

City officials are also still working to identify funding sources.

It is expected to include improvements from Diagonal Ave. S. to the First Ave. S. Bridge, that could include pedestrian improvements at traffic signals and bus stops, construction of missing sidewalks, and better pedestrian and bicyclist connectivity to the 1st Ave. S. bridge.

The funding of the current improvements came from the nine-year “Levy to Move Seattle,” approved by voters in 2015, as well as other local, state, and federal funding sources.

©2025 Cox Media Group