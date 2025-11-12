Seattle business leaders push for more funding for King County Prosecutor’s Office

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A handful of Seattle business leaders are demanding King County officials boost funding for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, warning that without more staff, rising caseloads could jeopardize both public safety and fairness in the local justice system.

In a letter to the King County Council, representatives from business districts across five city communities, including the University District, SODO, Ballard, Pioneer Square, and West Seattle, urged lawmakers to approve funding for 58 new positions in the prosecutor’s office. The request includes 21 deputy prosecutors, 21 legal support staff, and 16 victim advocates.

The group said the county and region need those new positions to manage growing workloads and maintain parity with the Department of Public Defense, which has received new positions and millions in added funding in the latest county budget proposal.

One King County Prosecutor’s Office employee handling 136 cases

Citing one example of the impacts facing prosecutors, King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion said one of her deputies is currently managing 136 cases involving adults accused of targeting or grooming children online. Under new statewide standards taking effect next year, public defenders handling the same kinds of cases will be limited to just 10 cases per year — a disparity prosecutors said highlights an imbalance in resources.

“It comes down to capacity,” explained Don Blakeney, Executive Director of the U-District Partnership, which is pressuring lawmakers on the issue. “And without the capacity, it creates a backlog and all sorts of other challenges, and it’s hard to administer justice. And, so, we’ve been supportive.”

County officials, including Executive-elect Girmay Zahilay, did not immediately respond to KIRO Newsradio’s request for comment.

A public budget town hall on the proposal is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The King County Council is expected to take a final vote on the budget November 18.

“It’s been harder to keep our community safe and to keep our government functioning like it’s supposed to,” Blakeney said. “I think this is just a step, the pretty prudent step, of just making sure that we have the resources we need to do the things we have to do as a society.”

